Iowa Attorney General Miller disqualified himself from defending Iowa's abortion restrictions because "of the impact that would have on the rights of women."
What about the rights of babies?
With ultrasound, we know that it is a baby in the mother's womb. God created that baby.
Do you really believe it's all right to kill a baby?
And we ask why do teenagers kill teens? Where do they get this example?
Is it all right to kill other human beings who cannot defend themselves?
Patricia Reagan
Davenport