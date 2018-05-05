Imagine a Davenport without a public schools system. We have an ongoing civil rights problem that risks that very thing. The Davenport Community School District is out of compliance with legislation designed to protect, identify and educate students with special education needs. The Iowa Department of Education released an extensive report this this past month outlining the violations. These violations are ongoing.
The behavior of school administration bars access to an appropriate education for Davenport’s kids. Layer on layer of DCSD administrators have defended each other and ignored appropriate complaints from parents. Parents are spending years appropriately asking for help and still aren't getting it. Simply put, our district shows no interest in being compliant with law.
We need honesty and transparency. We need the intimidation and retaliation to stop. We cannot accomplish any of this without help from our community. The kids in this town are the future of this town. We need to care if our school is denying their civil rights. We need to care enough to look at the reality that we face and make real changes. The funding of our entire district is at risk.
As a community, we need to take action to right the wrongs of this school district and hold accountable administrators that got us into this situation. I urge you to support the needs of all of Davenport’s students. Stop protecting a school that does not protect our students.
Kari Dugan
Davenport