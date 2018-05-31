Intent is the motivating force that prevails beyond the reach of any one individual — be such by a person of public notoriety or someone in a back room whose ought-to-do spirit infects an entire organization.
An Iowa nurse named Cathy Glasson has such intent and the courage to express it. And all other qualification amount to but words that have, for 30-plus years, been issued by my Democratic Party establishment, which has not done a damned thing of national importance. The blather has so angered masses of left-out Americans that they supported Trump, who seems to stand for something in contrast to on-the-fence, pie-in-the-sky and never down to earth Democrats, who are quite willing to reach across the aisle in bipartisanship to further sell the American Dream down the drain.
The nation’s bend to the extreme edge comes from my Democratic Party issuing wishy-washy willingness to boast of how reasonable and well credentialed our stuffed-up politicians are. We have too long suffered too many politicians that are well known for being well known and safely stand in place by never rocking the boat. We need to join our best intent to get something of importance done by joining it with a nurse named Cathy Glasson who we have guts enough to make governor.
Sam Osborne
West Branch