After eight years of government privatization, corporate tax giveaways and a loss of local control, Iowa is in need of bold change. Our waters are among the most endangered in the nation. Medicare privatization has resulted in loss of services and loss of jobs. And while our unemployment rate is low, that’s because many people need to hold down more than one job because the minimum wage in Iowa is nowhere near enough to live on.
These and many other issues are why we need bold, progressive change in the legislature and on Terrace Hill. That is why I encourage you to stand strong and support Cathy Glasson as Iowa’s next governor.
Cathy is a nurse and understands Iowa’s healthcare problems from the inside. That’s why she will end the disastrous Medicare privatization experiment, and restore services lost to those most in need. It’s also why she will guarantee universal health coverage for every single Iowan through a Medicare-for-all system.
Meanwhile, our water is our single most pressing issue, and Gov. Reynolds’ drop-in-the-bucket water bill will do little or nothing to address it. That’s why Cathy Glasson is calling for a moratorium on new CAFOs until the pollutants in our waterways are under control. We need to “stop the bleeding” before we can save the life of our watershed.
Iowa needs a nurse. Please vote for Cathy Glasson on or before June 5.
Kurt Friese
Iowa City
Editor’s note: Friese, a Democrat, serves on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors