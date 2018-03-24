After years of Republican cuts to education and unqualified political appointments to Iowa Board of Regents by Gov. Branstad, the future of education in Iowa is on shaky ground. We need a leader that understands that investing in education is the most effective economic stimulus tool at our disposal.
When we invest in K-12, community colleges and the state universities, not only are we better preparing our young for higher paying careers, but we’re also employing people and supporting small businesses that these institutions rely upon. Cathy Glasson understands this, and that is why I am supporting Cathy in the June primary. I hope you will join me.
David Johnson
West Branch, Iowa