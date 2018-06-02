Once upon a time long ago, Iowa Republicans elected a man named Robert Ray as governor. Admired by voters of all political stripes Ray served as Governor from 1969 to 1983.
Ray promoted civil rights, energy conservation, government ethics, science and women's rights. With his guidance and inspiration, Iowa became a beacon of hope in welcoming refugees from war torn Southeast Asia.
As with today's immigrants from Central America, these souls spoke no English, had few skills and came from a drug infested land. Robert Ray understood the immigrant foundations of America and saw goodness in their hearts. To be sure, the xenophobes of the day did not like what Ray did, but it all worked out.
There are no more Robert Rays. Today's Republicans prefer the xenophobia of President Donald Trump and Rep. Steve King to the compassion and reason of Ray. Trump and King have deceptively painted a false picture of today's immigrants that suits a mean-spirited political purpose. They have even convinced some that immigrants are lurking in the bushes outside our voting places. Really? These people don't vote in their own country why would they risk jail and deportation by voting in ours?
The harsh mechanics of the recent ICE raid in Mount Pleasant are symptomatic of a decay of American values led by Trump and King. Robert Ray never played politics with peoples lives. It is routine for Trump and King.
Dave Helman
Salem, Iowa