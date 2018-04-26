It’s a funny thing: Try to protect your home; you’re labeled. Expect to breathe clean air; you’re labeled. Want a clean lake to take your kids to; you’re labeled. Fight for your rights; someone calls you names; someone “warns” you about what you’re doing. Ask your legislator for help; you’re ignored.
Factory farms are pushing the limits. Factory farms are trying to squeeze closer to homes, businesses and children’s play areas. Factory farms are trying to see how far they can bend the laws and which county’s supervisors will let it get away with it.
Iowa was recently named No. 1 place to live by a national publication, which didn’t check the rural areas. Rural areas aren’t so nice anymore.
A few counties are fighting back, taking it to the EPC. One county if going further, to court. Corporate pig farmers didn’t like that and wanted their opponents' rights taken away.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources was given a list of nearly 50 items it could put into place to protect our air and water, all of them ignored. Our elected Legislature was given 15 bills to protect our homes, air, and water; all ignored. If we did not do our jobs, we would not get paid.
Maybe it’s not so funny, after all.
Donna Juber
Eldora, Iowa