Recently, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, presided over a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about gun violence. Naturally, one of the topics was about the school shooting in Florida.
I wonder if he mentioned his bill that was passed a little over a year ago — House Joint Resolution 40. In the past, the Social Security Administration reported to the FBI anyone with severe mental illness receiving disability benefits. This would prevent such people from purchasing a gun. Grassley’s bill stopped this from happening. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also voted for that bill.
MSNBC contributor Steve Benen's “Grassley is the Wrong Senator With the Wrong Message on Guns” wraps it up nicely: “And so, we’re left with a curious dynamic: Iowa’s Senator Grassley’s response to mass shootings is to add those with mental impairments to the FBI database, despite the fact that Iowa’s Chuck Grassley made it easier for those with mental impairments to buy guns by keeping their names off the FBI database.”
Don Paulson
Letts, Iowa