For us “oldsters,” there’s a trap that’s all too easy to fall into; extolling on those good old days. However, there are some instances where things were unquestionably better in the good old days. One case in point is in the matter of school safety.
Especially since the Columbine High School massacre, American students seldom do not think about their safety and wonder if their school will be the next target of some deranged person with legal military weapons. This is in a culture where our “right to bear arms” seems to reign over any other “rights.” What about “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?” When innocent students are slain by madmen carrying massive assault weapons, those rights are tragically unfulfilled.
When I was in school, I don’t remember even once thinking about safety and my life being at risk from anything. Students today, when they leave home for school, hope to return home alive. If this is our new reality, then we, as concerned Americans, need to change that culture where an AR-15 assault rifle has become more valued than the lives of students. And we call ourselves a loving and caring nation? Serious changes need to happen.
Parkland, Florida, is dramatically leading the charge for necessary changes. The solutions are not simple, but thank you, Parkland. The "establishment" is hearing your messages loud and clear. I am guardedly optimistic that we are now turning a corner in changing our culture. I certainly hope and pray for this.
Rick Sundin
Davenport