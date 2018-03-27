I have been labeled a “bleeding heart” by NRA disciples and friends when I speak out for gun control.
I agree wholeheartedly. Guilty as charged. I am most certainly a bleeding heart, for my heart bleeds for the children who have been murdered, for their grieving and traumatized schoolmates, families and communities, and for our whole country where massacres have become an expected part of our lives, considered preferable to any kind of gun control.
The justifying argument of the gun lobby is the tired phrase “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” Of course that is true. The deeper problem as a moral one. But we recognize that changing the morality of our people by civil laws is unrealistic. Legislating the heart by civil law is seldom if ever possible. It is true that God’s law dictates attitudes of the heart, for God’s law, which protects the life of all, is written in scripture and in the heart of each person. But enforcing God’s law by civil legislation is often not possible, as civil law cannot reach the interior of the person. The best we can do with our civil laws is to regulate exterior practice, as we do regarding the use of the automobile, which, like guns, can be lethal.
As a society we do not suggest that traffic be unregulated to protect the freedom of all. We must regulate the use of cars and other types of motor vehicles to protect the right to life of all of us. These regulations involve age, type of vehicle, health of drivers and zone restrictions. We accept these regulations as reasonable limitations to our personal freedom.
In a similar way, to protect our right to life, we need to regulate gun usage.
Phyllis Morris
Clinton