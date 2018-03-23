Gun control is a technical fix to an adaptive problem. It is necessary but not sufficient.
If you get a flat tire, you need a technical fix. When it happens again and again, you need an adaptive change.
Fixing the problem of gun violence in our country is a multi-faceted, adaptive challenge. It will require a change of attitude and behavior, a change of our very culture.
Sometimes you begin to address an adaptive issue by applying a technical fix. To argue against gun control because it does not fully address the problem is like arguing against speed limits because they do not stop speeding.
On the other hand, gun control advocates need to understand that the other side is right in suggesting that gun control will not stop gun violence — just as speed limits do not stop speeding.
The adaptive challenge asks: Why do we see so much violence in our movies, video games and sports? Why is it that almost every perpetrator in these mass shooting is a young adult male?
What if we spent as much time teaching our children social skills as we do with sports? Research shows that your emotional quotient (EQ), which measures social and emotional intelligence, is a greater predictor of lifetime success than your intelligence quotient (IQ).
To solve the issues of gun violence, we should start with the technical fix, but we cannot stop there. We need to change our hearts, our minds and our culture.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport