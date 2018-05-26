Two things that are underused in modern society are compliments and hugs, and today I want to take a moment to compliment the work of Adam Guthrie from East Moline.
Over the past two years, Adam has lead community development projects for downtown East Moline and has done a remarkable job at organizing people to better their community. EasMoMentum started as a way to centralize young people in East Moline and listen to what they have to say in making our community better. Since this movement began, Mr. Guthrie, East Moline Main Street, the SSA, East Moline City Council, and EasMo Quad Citizens have worked together for community clean ups, lighting projects for downtown, new murals, updates to the local War Memorial, and has created a new found energy of support for existing businesses and new developments.
Thank you Adam for all the work and efforts that you have lead. I know that your father Jeff would be extremely proud of what you are doing for others.
Gracias.
Greg Aguilar
East Moline