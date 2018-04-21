In an attempt to eliminate a much needed not-for-profit choice in Iowa’s marketplace, bankers continue to spread misinformation about credit union taxation.
Iowa credit unions are not exempt from state taxes here in Iowa. Although the formulas are different, credit unions are absolutely paying local and state taxes that help with infrastructure, schools and other community resources. And these are funds that remain in the State of Iowa and not the out of state headquarters of banks. Instead of complaining about credit unions, banks should justify why it avoided paying 72 percent of its tax liability last year.
Although banks are attacking credit unions, let me be clear about who the real winners and losers would be if banks were successful in getting a tax increase passed on Iowa credit unions. Banks would be the winners because the needed checks and balances that credit unions provide on rates and fees would disappear, and Iowa consumers would be the victims.
Please join me in asking your legislators to protect your financial choice and oppose any tax increase on Iowans. It’s not hard to see the real bank motive, and Iowans deserve choice and competition in the marketplace
Rick Lively
Davenport
Editor’s note: Lively is branch manager at The Family Credit Union on Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport