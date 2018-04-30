When I read an article by Rachel Nuwer published March 7 in The New York Times, I found out that the United States will allow hunters to import big game trophies back in the United States. The decision was reported in a memorandum published by the federal Fish and Wildlife Service.
I knew the subject had been on the news, but I thought officials were going to let it be. Well, they seem to be quite busy getting it done. It looks like the ban will be lifted.
Not only do these animals have to deal with poachers, now big money is being paid by those who just want a trophy to brag about.
Of course, there will be many excuses for lifting the ban. It will be a money-making thing.
No one needs an elephant or lion trophy. Let people who pay out their thousands and thousands of dollars for a safari hunt, or whatever they call it, help the animals in need and not destroy them. What a waste of the beloved creatures who roam the earth.
Mankind is destroying itself, and taking animals down with it. What’s being done to wildlife and all living creatures is nothing more than a crime.
I see beauty in them all, while someone else sees a trophy.
Shirley Barrett
Rock Island