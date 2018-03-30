It is estimated that there are less than 100,000 Holocaust survivors left in the world, and in a short 10 years, almost all the eyewitnesses to the genocide of the Jewish people will be gone. Then, it will be up to the children and grandchildren of survivors, as well as educators, to teach the history of and the lessons learned from the Holocaust to future generations, especially to our future leaders.
So while there is still time, we encourage as many of you as possible ← especially you students ← to hear Holocaust survivors’ stories of fear, loss and hope first-hand from those who personally lived them.
At 7p.m. on April 15 at the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island, the Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee of the Quad Cities will present the annual Yom Hashoah program, with Marguerite Mishkin as the keynote speaker.
Marguerite was a hidden child of the Holocaust, who was born to Jewish parents in Belgium in 1941. Marguerite and her older sister, Annette, were placed by the Belgian Resistance movement into hiding with a rural Belgian Catholic family in 1943, where they survived the Holocaust. Both their mother and father were murdered at the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Please do not miss the opportunity to meet Marguerite and to hear her tell her story. You will never forget it.
Allan Ross
Rock Island
Editor's note: Ross is executive director of Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities.