Of all the Republican and Democratic candidates wanting to serve as Iowa’s duly elected governor, Fred Hubbell stands out as the best choice. Fred’s vast experience in both the public and private sector has delivered positive results.
Mr. Hubbell is best prepared to turn around Iowa’s fiscal mess and return Iowa to its rightful status as a leader in pre-K through higher education achievement, career training, taxation fairness, renewable energy investments and economic growth. Fred will invest in Iowa’s citizenry first rather than handing out wasteful corporate giveaways to out-of-state companies.
Fred Hubbell will address Iowa’s growing mental health crisis and expand jail recidivism prevention programs. Mr. Hubbell will reverse Iowa’s illogical Medicaid privatized program and disastrous destruction of Iowa’s heralded collective bargaining bill, introduced by Gov. Robert D. Ray in 1974.
Ray is considered by many as Iowa’s best governor. His bipartisan centrist behavior promoted civil rights, energy conservation, women’s equality and refugee acceptance. Fred Hubbell will likewise bring much needed bipartisanship to the Capitol and truly unite Republicans, independents, Libertarians and Democrats during this extremely divisive era of Iowa politics.
Iowa needs a centrist, common-sense governor: Fred Hubbell.
Doris J. Kelley
Cedar Falls
Editor's note: Kelley, a Democrat, is a former member of Iowa House of Representatives and Iowa Board of Parole.