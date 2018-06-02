The 2018 debates among the Iowa Democratic candidates for governor were tame compared to others. However, something important became apparent. When each candidate spoke, only two of the candidates looked at each speaker and listened attentively. Those two were Ross Wilburn and Fred Hubbell.
One of the pillars of Fred Hubbell’s campaign is his belief that listening and trying to understand other viewpoints are critical to gaining consensus and enlisting cooperation. It was good to see Fred walk the talk in such a public way. In addition, Fred showed his temperament as a leader — he was neither strident nor accusatory, he was not divisive by throwing “red meat” to his base, and he did not become irritated or snarky when the other candidates came after him.
The Medicaid privatization crisis demonstrates the need for a governor who can work with all comers and across party lines to make sound, fact-based decisions. Fred’s track record as a strong, problem-solving leader predicts that he will be a very good governor. So, why would we settle for less?
Patricia Malinee
Bettendorf