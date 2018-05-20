My family came to the U.S. in the early 20th century fleeing persecution and oppression. This country allowed my family in and gave us the opportunity to reach our potential and as well to serve this country and the communities we live in. There were no limitations on who could come to this country when my family arrived. Just because we arrived here first, does not give me the right to deny that same opportunity to others who desire the same freedom from oppression that my family desired. Soon after my family arrived, our country started restricting immigration. For the longest time, our laws restricting immigration had specific race-based limitations. It is time for the U.S. to come to terms with our history of racism and be open to a future that is a multi-racial and multi-cultural with peace liberty and justice for all.
The recent raid in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa by ICE has separated families of both documented and undocumented workers. Our new government policy is to separate children from their families if they are undocumented. Recent policies cutting Medicaid, mental health services and public schools hurts the poorest and most vulnerable of families. This country’s laws and biases perpetuates the mass incarceration of non-whites for nonviolent drug crimes that has the pernicious effect of breaking up families and perpetuating poverty. Let us support families in the multitude of ways they are formed especially the most vulnerable families amongst us.
Rev. Jay Wolin
Davenport
Editor's note: Wolin is minister at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities.