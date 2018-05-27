Last year, Illinois finally passed legislation that fixed our broken school funding system. We are grateful to legislators that supported students in East Moline and across our state. Since Illinois’ adoption of an evidence-based model, dollars have been flowing to schools equitably. Because of those dollars, our school district has decided to bring back an additional elementary music teacher and instructional math coach for our middle school. While the adoption and implementation of this model is a step in the right direction, our school district — like so many in Illinois — is still underfunded.
We need an additional $400 million to be allocated to K-12 education in Illinois’ state budget.
Thanks to the new evidence-based model, the East Moline School District was funded an additional $488 per student this school year. However, according to the Illinois State Board of Education’s school funding data, our school district is still $4,701 per pupil from closing the gap to provide our students with an equitable education. With further investment in the children of our community, that gap will start to close. If the state continues to fund the evidence-based model, we will be able to provide more academic and social-emotional support for our students.
Investing in our school funding formula improves the quality of education for our kids and benefits the whole community. We urge our legislators to support an investment of $400 million in K-12 education in the FY19 state budget.
Kristin Humphries
East Moline
Editor's note: Humphries is superintendent of East Moline School District.