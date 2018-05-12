A meatpacking plant in rural America was raided by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement, hundreds of workers were rounded up, children were separated from their parents, and the entire town was adversely affected.
Ask your U.S. Reps Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, or Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, at whoismyrepresentative.com to support H.R. 4796, the Uniting and Securing America Act of 2018 and H.R. 3440. These bills provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers and focus on greater border security through digital technology rather than establishing physical barriers which require significant funding.
Join the Franciscan Peace Center for the film "The U Turn" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17 at 841 13th Ave. N., Clinton. This documentary narrates the journey of immigrant workers who broke their silence about the abuses they endured at the meatpacking plant in Postville, Tennessee.
Nancy Miller
Clinton
Editor's note: Miller is a sister of the Order of St. Francis, and director of spirituality for the Franciscan Peace Center in Clinton