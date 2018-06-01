On May 20, a local pastor wrote about a recent ICE raid and our immigration laws. He stated that when his family came to America, around the turn of the 20th century, there were no limits on immigration. He seemed to imply that today's restrictions on immigration stem from our society's racist history.
Maybe not.
In 1900, America's population was just over 76 million. Vast areas of our land mass were unpopulated. Our union consisted of only 45 states. We needed people.
More than a century later, our 50 states have a population of over 326 million. America has 4.25 times as many people living here today as in 1900.
The good reverend seems to advocate a return to unrestricted immigration as a way to "come to terms" with America's racist past and forge a new "multi-racial and multi-cultural" future.
This is 2018. The United States no longer has vast areas of land needing settlers. Returning to century-old immigration policies makes no sense.
That's true unless, of course, one has a congregation consumed with guilt from a past they had no part in and wants their country to pay some sort of penance. You can't go wrong telling your audience what they want to hear.
I agree with President Trump's immigration plan. Allow DACA signatories a path to citizenship. Eliminate the visa lottery and automatic chain migration. Build the wall where practical. There's nothing wrong with having an immigration policy that addresses the needs of America and benefits its citizens.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline