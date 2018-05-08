Republicans in Des Moines are on a roll passing yet another abortion law. So, why stop there. To counter with a law addressing the male sex, I propose working on a law that would make mandatory castration the punishment for rape. This might even help clean up the backlog of untested rape kits.
The possibilities for government control of our bodies are endless.
Remember cultures where the penalty for a liar was having the tongue cut out or for a thief having the hand cut off.
Who would have guessed that in hard working, common sense Iowa in 2018, we would face an election where government control of our bodies would be a topic.
Evolution, where art thou?
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove