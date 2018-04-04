We don’t build the Iowa we’re proud of by undermining our values, yet Republicans again passed steep, last-minute budget cuts that undermine Iowans’ priorities for our state. Iowa needs new leadership to steer our state from this short-sighted planning. I’ve introduced an “Action for Iowa” plan because campaigns must be more than talking points. Candidates should offer proposals to enhance our workforce and draw businesses to Iowa by marketing to our real strength: offering the most skilled, educated, and productive workforce in the world, not cheap wages and corporate handouts.
Policies like equal pay for equal work, paid family leave, and Retirement Savings Iowa will allow Iowans to plan for their future. Funding IWILL and investing in solar and wind technology will combat climate change, preserve our natural resources, and create skilled jobs. Ending privatized Medicaid, expanding HAWK-I, investing in mental health care, and supporting access to quality reproductive health care will ensure Iowans get the care they need when they need it. Supporting public education — from early education to four-year colleges, community colleges, and apprenticeship programs — will ensure our workforce is prepared for an ever-changing economy.
We don’t make Iowa desirable to the next generation with inaction. I’ve introduced this legislation in the Senate and will continue to offer real plans for Iowans, because I believe Iowa’s best days are ahead. Our actions today can and must deliver the successes of tomorrow’s Iowa.
Nate Boulton
Des Moines
Editor's note: Boulton, a Democrat, is an Iowa senator from Des Moines and candidate for governor.