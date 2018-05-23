“Nothing says peace like 58 dead Palestinians.” The gist of Dana Milbank’s article: those evil Israeli troops are at it again, killing innocent, defenseless Palestinian protesters. Who’s to blame for the violence? President Trump, of course. And evangelical Christian leaders, of course. And anyone else who foolishly and irresponsibly supports our government’s acknowledgement of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. One group conspicuously omitted as having any responsibility for the casualties? Hamas.
I'm not sure if this omission was driven by ideology or ignorance or animus toward Trump and Christians, but the truth came out hours later (printed in a small paragraph the next day): “Most of the protesters killed this week by Israeli fire along the border with the Gaza Strip were members of Hamas, the militant group said Wednesday.” In other words, they were terrorists, not innocent “protesters.”
Every other nation in the world is allowed to defend its borders against terrorists, but not Israel. Every other nation in the world is allowed to choose its own capital, but not Israel. And the practice is for other nations to locate their embassies in those capital cities, but not with Israel.
Our guide in Israel was an Arab Israeli citizen. His passionate conviction, shared by the overwhelming majority of Israeli citizens: Undivided Jerusalem is the rightful and historical capital of Israel, and it’s about time the U.S. and other nations acknowledge that and move their embassies. Previous American presidents promised to do so. Trump is the first to keep that promise.
Scott Pearson
Eldridge