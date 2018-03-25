Lady Justice is hanging her head in shame since the Republican controlled House Intelligence Committee unilaterally shut down the Russian investigation.
Historically, on the most part, oversight committees have worked cooperatively in a bipartisan fashion to resolve many issues.
That was not the case with this Republican controlled oversight committee. From the beginning, when the chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., made his midnight run to the White House to share and/or inform President Trump of the workings of the committee, the investigation was doomed for failure.
Repeatedly, witnesses were allowed to use questionable responses related to executive privilege, attorney-client privilege, evasive statements such as, "I don't recall" multiple times, and even refuse to answer questions at the instruction of the White House. And, to top that off, many witnesses were not put under oath, assuming they'd tell the truth.
Normal processes such as utilizing the power of the subpoena, calling witnesses to corroborate testimony of others, the use of invoking an oath, investigating financial records and documents were undermined by the Republican committee leadership.
How can you arrive at a conclusion of no collusion if you don't thoroughly investigate all avenues of facts and information? Maybe, the Republicans on the committee colluded to end this investigation? Perhaps, this investigation was brought to an abrupt halt to protect Trump's derriere?
This was a shoddy Republican controlled investigation at best, but worse, it was a failure of justice for the American people and American democracy.
Jim Eccher
Orion, Illinois