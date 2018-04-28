Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has joined other states in opposition to the citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. It is important for all residents in Iowa to be included in the U.S. Census. Iowa experienced a loss of a seat in the House of Representatives in the past, and our stagnant population indicates a potential for another loss if all forms are not completed. In addition, a failure to complete the census form by all Iowa residents could result in a loss in the distribution of funds important for our schools, hospitals, infrastructure, Medicaid and more.
The citizen question is a very sensitive question for many who live among us. We have people who arrived as refugees and are legally in the United States but not yet citizens. Government forms they experienced in what had been their home country create fear. Yes, we have neighbors who do not have all the documents to be legally in the United States, but their inclusion in the Census is equally important. And their fear of a government form could be a disaster for them if detected. These workers increase our population and work to meet the demands of the workforce — jobs that are not of interest by many in the local population.
In the Quad-Cities, you likely have seen “Welcome Neighbor” yard signs in our neighborhoods from One Human Family QCA. Let’s join in this effort so the Quad Cities is a welcoming home for all, and for all to be counted among us without fear, as our attorney general works to make it happen.
Nora Dvorak
Davenport