Local elections? Should out-of-state donors be given the power to influence Iowa elections by making campaign contributions to candidates for the Iowa legislature? Do we need residents of New York, California or Texas, promoting the election of Iowa legislators representing our communities? They are.
If elected, who will these legislators truly represent in the Iowa legislature?
Alaska Senate Bill 191 restricts aggregate non-resident campaign contributions to a single candidate to $3,000. Alaskan state’s attorneys’ brief: “Just as a Canadian citizen is not part of the political community governed by the U.S. federal government, a Florida resident is not part of the political community governed by the Alaska state government.” Hawaii also limits non-resident contributions for local/state candidates. Iowa needs similar laws.
In 2014, I wrote about the Koch brothers pouring money into congressional elections in Iowa. Now, I’ve learned, some Iowa Republican and Democratic state candidates are receiving donations from a multitude of non-resident donors. Was it happening then and I was blind or naive, just focused on the millionaires contributing to state-wide campaigns?
Making a campaign contribution to a candidate for office in another state legislature would never occur to me. Why would I want to influence the election of candidates representing a community where I did not live?
Do we need a campaign finance law which limits out-of-state contributions to candidates running for the Iowa legislature? Talk to your legislator.
Mary Coan
Dubuque