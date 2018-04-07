I was very disappointed to see no mention of the keynote speaker, Jeanette Walls, author of “The Glass Castle” and other books, in Quad-City Times' coverage of the Athena Award and Iowa Women Lead Change conference.
To be able to hear her speak in the Quad-Cities was a privilege I will not forget. Two of the points she made were: “Sometimes your worst experience can have an incredible gift inside” and “consider your past, but write your future.”
Read her books. She is a most remarkable person and those of us who heard her speak were blessed.
Susan Varilek
LeClaire