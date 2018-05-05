I sat here pondering over what I saw earlier today.
I was in the grocery store and saw this clearly mentally handicapped young man. People around me stared in disgust. I kindly went up to him and asked if he needed help. I smiled brightly at him and he warmed up to me and said I don't know how to count money. The cashier even looked disgusted. I helped him and carried his things to the car he was in. The lady in the car barely glanced at me. I felt sad. I gave him a hug and as I was driving away, tears filled my eyes.
Whatever happened to helping people or feeling compassion and blessed for what you have?
Angie Rohwer
Davenport