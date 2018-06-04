As I’ve followed the race for Iowa secretary of agriculture, I have come to realize that the candidate pool on the Republican side is rich with talent. I have watched five candidates share their ideas with poise and respect. But as we get closer to the primary on Tuesday, it has become obvious to me who should carry the Republican torch into November.
Craig Lang will work tirelessly to represent Iowa's farmers and rural communities. The leadership he's demonstrated, and the commitment Craig's made to agriculture while focusing on enhancing our natural resources — including the air we breathe, the land we farm, and the water we drink — represent the qualities we need from the individual who will serve as Iowa's next secretary of agriculture.
I’ve known Craig for over 25 years. I am consistently impressed by his passion for the future of Iowa agriculture and its rural communities. As president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, he was always an advocate for Iowa agriculture and Iowa farmers at the local, state, national and even international levels. As a farmer, beef producer, and renewable energy producer, I have complete confidence that Craig will work for all Iowans if elected. On June 5, vote please join me in voting for Craig Lang for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.
Bryan Sievers
Stockton, Iowa
Editor's note: Sievers, a Republican, served in Iowa House from 2001-2003 and Iowa Senate from 2003-2005.