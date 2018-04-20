Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools are having a trebuchet contest that will use eggs as ammunition. Millions of people worldwide go without enough food every day, and our schools are teaching children that destroying food to have fun, while making a mess, is OK. In my opinion, the contest is an insult to hungry people begging at Quad-Cities exit ramps, people taking part in Q-C food drives and workers at Q-C food pantries.
The contest would be better served and fairer, if the proposed ammunition was a supply of golf balls that are all the same weight, size, and shape. That would focus the outcome of the competition on the excellence of the trebuchets and not a variance in the projectiles.
Our schools should take more care to show empathy for those suffering from hunger, many of whom are fed free meals in school cafeterias, because they would otherwise go without. Please, don’t send the wrong message to Q-C students, that food is worthless.
Dave Wrzesinski
Davenport