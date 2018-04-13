Iowa legislators again spent time last week lifting up solutions with no hopes of perfecting the state’s general welfare.
Senate File 481 uses local law enforcement to help immigration officials do their work. How will this “help” when the 1 percent of immigrants who are problems simply return after being deported? Frightening the 99 percent of people very valuable to our economy creates more problems.
Senate File 2281 presents another barrier to abortion, without addressing why women end pregnancies. This will not end with fewer abortions, but will end up with more women dying from self-attempts. The answer to making abortions rarer lies in better birth control and education.
The task of government is not to offer “moral guidance,” but to manage our common needs and responsibilities.
Laura Twing
Tipton