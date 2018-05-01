I read the column the Quad-City Times printed Wednesday morning by Leonard Pitts, and for the first time I agreed with him. America is a house divided. Sadly, that is the only thing Mr. Pitts had to say that I agreed with. I commend Mr. Pitts for his honesty, but how ironic is it for Mr. Pitts to tell us that he places a premium on inclusion, compassion and decency, and say in another paragraph that he doesn’t want anything to do with anyone who supports our president.
Mr. Pitts seems to want to lay this divide at the feet of our president, but this divide has been building over many years. If Mr. Pitts truly believes that he is on the side that represents inclusion, why does he not mention President Trump's opponent calling his supporters a "basket of deplorables." Why did our previous president refer to conservatives as people who were bitter, who cling to their guns and religion. No Mr. Pitts, the divide has been widening for some time and the Democratic party gave up on inclusiveness years ago.
A message for Mr. Pitts: Don’t worry about "Roseanne." The last sitcom with a main character who supported Donald Trump was "Last Man Standing," and it was cancelled in spite of good ratings.
Bill Otten
Davenport