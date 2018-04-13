Imagine a life with less: less stuff, less clutter, less stress, less debt, less discontent. A life with fewer distractions. Now imagine a life with more: more time, more meaningful relationships, more growth, more contribution, more contentment.
Minimalism is a lifestyle that helps people question what things add value to their lives. By clearing the clutter from life’s path, we can all make room for the most important aspects of life: health, relationships, passion, growth, and contribution.
There are many flavors of minimalism: a 20-year-old single guy’s minimalist lifestyle looks different from a 45-year-old mother’s minimalist lifestyle. Even though everyone embraces minimalism differently, each path leads to the same place: a life with more time, more money, and more freedom to live a more meaningful life.
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things, is a feature-length documentary, that examines the many flavors of minimalism by taking the audience inside the lives of minimalists from all walks of life.
The Franciscan Peace Center will host a free screening of “Minimalism” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Laura Anderson
Clinton
Editor's note: Anderson is marketing director, Franciscan Peace Center