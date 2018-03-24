When the lives of school aged Americans are being challenged shouldn’t we at least hear them out?
On March 14, young people across this nation took action. Many left their classrooms to observe 17 minutes of silence, dedicated to the 17 students in Florida terminated by young man with a military weapon.
Can’t we let these students unite for the purpose of demanding sensible measures be taken by adults to curtail their annual casualties?
One of the foremost measures proposed by adults is to introduce more guns into every school. It may seem like a sensible concept. To stop bad guys with an AR-15s there must be good guys with an AK-47s?
Should teachers enter a hallway — listening to intercom updates of where the AK 47 is firing? When action is possible ← should teachers dive into a hallway with the Glock blazing against tan assault weapon? How would exchanging automatic friendly gunfire be avoided?
We could have armed teachers, armed hallway guards, armed school Principal and office staff, armed custodians, plus police and sheriff Deputies employing their training to avoid killing and wounding each other while screaming students are running everywhere. Even then, we will still have school shootings.
Or maybe American school children can join together to push past the bizarre “adult” remedies. Can they resist invoking the tired partisan rhetoric of their parents and grandparent?
We should hope they can. God help us.
Don Wagschal
Davenport