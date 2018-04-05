As a firefighter, I’m proud to go to work every day to protect our communities and citizens when they need it most. All first responders put their lives on the line on a daily basis to keep our communities safe, and we need leaders who will stand with us.
Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has been a strong and constant supporter of first responders, making sure that we are protected and have the proper tools and resources required to do our job. I know Mike Madigan as a leader who has always put the needs of working people first. When local funding that helped fund jobs like mine were threatened, Mike Madigan was one of the strongest voices fighting to protect funding for police and fire services.
When the funding for Line of Duty scholarships was held up in Springfield, Mike Madigan helped make sure that money was released for the children of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Mike Madigan that I know has provided consistent and strong support for our police, our firefighters, and all of those who put their lives on the line to save others. He respects what we do every day, and that’s reflected in what he does in Springfield.
Dave DuVall
New Lenox, Illinois