I was proud to serve the people of Iowa for 34 years in the state legislature. And I am proud to support Dr. Andy McGuire to be Iowa’s next governor.
I’m with Andy, not only because she is right on the issues, but because she is also a dedicated and qualified candidate who works hard and is committed to what she does.
Andy McGuire is not a politician. She is a doctor. She is a businesswoman. She is the mother of seven children. She is a woman who has felt the sting of sexual harassment and a culture that will not be tolerated in her administration.
As one of only 11 females in her medical class, Andy knows what it is like to overcome barriers and succeed. As a doctor, Andy cared for our brave veterans when they returned home from service, and she has cared for people her entire life.
After years of practicing medicine, Andy wanted to do more to fix the broken health care system, so she went back to school to earn her M.B.A. while simultaneously raising her children. Andy has never backed down from a challenge, and she tackles problems by listening and bringing people to the table for an open discussion.
Like many of you, I’ve watched Iowa’s healthcare system crumble over the past few years. As a doctor, Andy has the experience, the passion and the expertise to fix our healthcare system so that every Iowan has access to affordable healthcare.
Mike Gronstal
Council Bluffs
Editor's note: Gronstal, a Democrat, is former majority leader of Iowa Senate.