As a state representative, I am elected to serve the people of my district and communicate your will and listen to your opinions and concerns with every vote I cast. I wish Gov. Reynolds would do the same when she signs bills into law. Since the Republicans took control in 2017, I’ve watched in horror as they passed a litany of extreme and unnecessary laws that are out of touch with the thinking of the majority of Iowans. Fortunately, we can fight back at the ballot box.
It is clear that we need a new governor and a change in leadership, and my choice is Dr. Andy McGuire. For the past three years, Andy has been traveling to every corner of our state, listening to Iowans and taking notes. She hears from parents of children adversely affected by Medicaid privatization and the teachers who don’t have enough resources to teach our children.
Instead of giving our hardworking teachers the respect they deserve, Republican leaders rolled back their collective bargaining rights and have threatening to take away their IPERS benefits. Andy knows we can do better. She knows the value of public education, and Andy is committed to providing our schools with adequate funding to make sure every child in Iowa has an opportunity to be successful.
I support Andy McGuire as our next governor because I have known her for a long time and know her to speak honestly and openly about real resolutions to real problems.
Phyllis Thede
Bettendorf
Editor's note: Thede, a Democrat, is a member of Iowa House.