A new report from The Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University recently released a report saying that meeting the goals set in Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategies would have significant benefits for residents across our state, from reducing the number of toxic algae blooms to increasing “recreational benefits” by $30 million per year. This report makes it clear that we have a lot to gain by reducing the amount of nitrogen spilling into our waterways.
The problem doesn’t stop with pure nitrogen. When nitrogen enters our waterways, it can undergo some chemical reactions to become nitrates, which are a problem for human health. Nitrate levels on average in 2016 were 4.9 mg/L in Davenport, according to Iowa American Water Company. The federal EPA maximum allowable limit for nitrates in drinking water is 10 mg/L. The most common health effect of high nitrate consumption is blue-baby syndrome. This happens when babies ingest water with high levels of nitrates, and the baby is ultimately starved of oxygen.
I had to install a reverse osmosis filter to ensure that the water I drink at home does not contain nitrates.
As the biggest meat producer in the county, Tyson Foods is the company most responsible for driving the practices that pollute our waterways. And so I urge Tyson, and other large meat companies, to do something about it and take action to reduce the water pollution throughout its supply chains, not just from its factories.
David Kinney
Davenport