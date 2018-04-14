Here we go again — work requirements for Medicaid.
According to the New York Times, 42 percent of Medicaid benefits go to nursing homes to care for the elderly. Are we going to load up the buses and have the grannies out chopping cotton, baling hay and loading trucks? Ask anyone who’s tried to find a work experience, which is working for free, for the indigent — employers don’t want them or have nothing available at their skill level.
Let’s think this through, politicians; will you be happy when poor people are all dead?
Kristine Sherman
Davenport