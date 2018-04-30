April 22, the Quad-City Times editorial board published an editorial that was not only out of line, but also full of fake news. This editorial attacked the chairman of the Rock Island County Republican party, the chairman of the county minority caucus and a long established overseer of the county board. That person is Drue Mielke. The paper questioned his approach and purpose regarding an illegal appointment to the Quad-City International Airport Authority. He pointed out that the appointment of Jim Bohnsack was not legal as he did not live within the boundaries of a township that is charged with the operation of the airport.
This is not the first time he was told "it couldn't be done," remember when he asked if the county board could be downsized, as a result of a referendum that the voters approved by over 72 percent. Everyone said "no," but Mr. Mielke kept looking into it and sure enough, he was right then and they were wrong. It could be done then, but he evaluated the cost and necessary hours to make it happen and suggested that it be postponed 'til the 2020 census is completed. There have been other times when someone had to go beyond the county to get the right answer.
After more than 40 years of one party rule pursuing self help projects, some in this county continue to throw a monkey wrench into the needs of this county instead of looking for a solution. We are fortunate to have our own "Mielke wrench" on watch to keep them on their toes.
Rest assured that the courthouse situation will get resolved and Drue Mielke will be on hand to see that the people are a part of the solution.
Bill Long
Rock Island
Editor’s note: Long, a Republican, is running for Rock Island County Board and is precinct committeeman for Rock Island County Republicans.