Finally, we have a county board member who is addressing the issues that concerns all citizens and taxpayers of Rock Island County. Then, up comes the defenders of bad practices both past and present with not only Rock Island County, but the Quad-City International Airport governing board.
Check the facts. Ask the people who are affected by its bad decisions. We have been paying these people for slipshod performance too long. My family, friends and neighbors think this so-called "turf war" is way overdue. Maybe a few things that we should know will come to light.
The editorial in the Quad-City Times was and is unfair to the citizens of Rock Island County. We also think a response from Rock Island County Board member Drue Mielke is unnecessary and would be below him. Mr. Mielke has only to answer to the citizens and taxpayers of Rock Island County. We hope the citizens of Rock Island County will do some research into these accusations against Mr. Mielke. We think you'll find Mr. Mielke is spot-on with his concerns.
Milton and Brenda DeShane
Moline