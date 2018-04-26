I appreciated the illustration on the Opinion page of Sunday's Quad-City Times. It showed that if the laws were not adhered to, transportation would be limited at the Quad-City International Airport.
However, the editorial below the drawing was just the opposite. It said that we don’t have to follow the law in order to get what we want. Thus, I disagree.
Rock Island County Board member Drue Mielke is following the law and procedures, and wants everyone to do the same. If the airport and state attorney were following correct procedures, there would be no delay and everyone would be happy.
Donald R. Mielke
Coal Valley
Editor’s note: Donald Mielke is Drue Mielke’s father.