In his column on May 24, in the Solon and West Branch papers, state Rep. Kaufmann says that under the tax bill he supported “middle class families will be winners.” But your family will not be a winner when the tuition bill for your son or daughter at Kirkwood Community College or the University of Iowa goes up $300 a semester because the tax bill robs money from higher education.
Your family will not be a winner if you have a child who needs mental health services and you discover that the new mental health bill had little funding attached – they couldn’t afford it after spending hundreds of millions on tax cuts.
Your family will not be a winner if you end up in the court system and find that your case is delayed for a year and a half because the Legislature keeps cutting funding of our justice system.
Your children will not be winners when they find themselves in underfunded schools with teachers looking to move to a state where their profession is respected.
But if your idea of being a “winner” is getting a tax cut of $100 or $200 a year and you think tax cuts have no consequences, I guess you should be happy. Just not as happy as the people making $1 million a year, 97 percent of whom get a tax cut averaging more than $25,000.
Dave Bradley
West Liberty