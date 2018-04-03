I knew that postpartum depression was a possibility when I became a mom five years ago. But I didn’t know how hard it would be to find help.
After an exhausting, 24-hour, unmedicated labor, my son was born. Except we weren’t expecting a son — at 18 weeks, the ultrasound technician had told us we were having a girl.
Not only were all of our baby clothes and supplies pink, but my husband and I had been bonding with our daughter for most of the pregnancy. We were thrilled to have our son, but as time passed, I realized that I was grieving a baby girl that never really existed.
My inner monologue was a constant stream of hateful thoughts about myself. I didn’t have health insurance, so I went to urgent care and a nurse prescribed a 14-day supply of antidepressants until I could see a doctor for a longer-term refill.
Luckily, the antidepressants worked. I found a full-time job with insurance and then a family doctor and a therapist who were educated about PPD. Together, my therapist and I worked through my grief of losing a future with a daughter.
When I became pregnant again, my therapist helped me make a plan: what to do and who to call if I started feeling symptoms of PPD after the new baby arrived. PPD returned. This time, though, I knew where to turn for help.
Liz Orton
Cedar Rapids
Editor's note: Orton is outreach coordinator at The Crisis Center of Johnson County