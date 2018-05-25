Iowa is an agricultural powerhouse. In fact, many visitors travel from far and wide to our state to learn about what we are doing here and how they can take what we are doing in Iowa back home to their operations.
Each year, our family welcomes thousands of local, national, and international visitors to our farm in Scott County. They come from across the country, and even the world, to get a glimpse of our vibrant and prosperous industry. It is important to us that we elect someone as our secretary of Agriculture who will continue to lead Iowa’s agriculture industry in the right direction.
For us, that is current Secretary Mike Naig. Not only does Naig have the experience working as Bill Northey's deputy secretary, he knows how to get the job done. His priorities align with those of many Iowans and sustaining a prosperous future of all of Iowa agriculture. He is dedicated to attracting and retaining our talented young people into ag careers, protecting our water quality, and the future of our trade markets.
Mike Naig has the passion and experience required. We will be voting for him on June 5th and we strongly encourage you to do the same.
John and Joan Maxwell,
Donahue