Thank you for chastising adults who were unsupportive of the student walkout last Wednesday in support of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and gun control. Congratulations to all students who participated in this walkout. Your leadership is commendable, and I encourage you to continue protesting.
Over the past three decades, Americans have allowed themselves to be brainwashed into thinking the Second Amendment is a right without restriction or control. They learned to believe the Second Amendment right supersedes all other constitutional rights. In fact, this mania for Second Amendment rights is unique to our time and our place in the history of our nation.
It is past time to confront elected officials who vote for National Rifle Association-driven legislation. It is time to vote them out of office.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove