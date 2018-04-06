Over the past few weeks, I read several news stories that got me thinking.
It all started with a Tennessee firm wanting to build additional hospital beds to support those with mental illness. Several local hospitals came out in opposition, saying that there were already plenty of hospital beds to fulfill the demands in the Quad-Cities. I sensed the development process required a “needs assessment.”
Then on March 18, an article discussed the impact of a large grocery store coming to downtown Des Moines to fulfill the needs of the number of people living downtown. Many applauded this “much-awaited addition to Des Moines' growing downtown."
This development has taken a toll on nearby restaurants since the "grocerant" — grocery-restaurant with prepared ready to eat food — began with 110 seating area, but quickly added 60 more seats to accommodate the high demand, downsizing the bulk items offered. This area needed the grocery aisles, but already had many small restaurants, which are now struggling.
The final thread was the announcement that a major sponsor will continue supporting the Memorial Day bike races. Now, the recent Times pages have documented this business wanting to expand in LeClaire as well as the Devil’s Glen Road and Belmont intersection in Bettendorf. Many neighbors in both locations have voiced opposition and it would be interesting if this development process would also include the need for a “needs assessment.”
LeClaire already has 16 gas pumps with its four gas stations and the Bettendorf general business area already has three gas stations and three car washes close by.
Just because the land parcels are zoned commercial doesn't mean the development is in the best interest of the residents.
Karen Nelson
LeClaire