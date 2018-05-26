The act of professional football players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem has caused much discussion and debate among players, fans and owners. The owners' latest position of limiting protest to the dressing room and forbidding them on the field is in no way a resolution. It appears they reached this decision while they were dressed in loincloths, sitting around a wood fire in an ancient cave.
A major point that owners have failed to accept or acknowledge is that the players have never stated that the act of kneeling is in any way intended to be unpatriotic, anti-American, anti-military or anti-flag. Rather, it is an example of individuals exercising their right to protest what they feel is unjust treatment of fellow citizens.
Perhaps owners should have taken the time to recognize the players' right to protest, listened to their concerns and formed committees in each NFL city consisting of players, owners, law enforcement personnel, community/civic leaders and politicians. Their findings and corrective actions, where appropriate, could provide an example that could be used in other locations, and I have a hunch the kneeling might come to an end. Strange what opening lines of communication can often do.
Jim Hoepner
Davenport