President Trump should not dignify North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and reward his nuclear buildup with a personal meeting unless any summit between the two focuses on explicitly stated objectives regarding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and possible recalibration of U.S. economic sanctions.
A pure gabfest between Trump and Kim Jong-Un would make for great reality TV, yet it would offer the downside of elevating the prestige of North Korea’s tinpot, megalomaniacal dictator to the status of a major player on the world stage. That outcome could worsen the situation unless the art of the deal is allowed to operate on carefully prepared specifics.
Gary Heath
Clinton